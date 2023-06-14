Turkey and Sweden agree to hold more NATO talks -Turkish presidency

Officials from Turkey, Sweden, Finland and NATO agreed on Wednesday to continue their discussions on Sweden's membership of the alliance, the Turkish presidency said. They discussed in the meeting in Ankara the level of progress by Sweden under a trilateral deal agreed in Madrid last year, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

The parties agreed to continue working on the "prospective concrete steps" for Sweden's membership of the alliance, the statement added.

