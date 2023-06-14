Scolded for stealing money from home to buy iPhone, boy ends life
A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide at Kalyan in the district after being scolded for stealing money from home to buy an iPhone, police said on Wednesday. When his father found this out, he chided him and asked him to return home, the police officer said.The boy decided to return home but then apparently changed his mind and took the extreme step, he said, adding that further probe was on.
A 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide at Kalyan in the district after being scolded for stealing money from home to buy an iPhone, police said on Wednesday. The deceased, who hailed from Gajipur in Uttar Pradesh, lived with his uncle in Mira Road area here where he did his schooling, said an official.
The boy was found to have hanged himself from a tree near the railway tracks in Kalyan on Monday, said inspector Ashok Honmane of Mahatma Phule police station. Probe revealed that the boy, who recently passed Class 12 exam with 45 per cent marks, had gone to visit his father in UP and while returning, he stole more than Rs 1 lakh which his father had saved for the elder daughter's marriage. He then bought an iPhone with the money. When his father found this out, he chided him and asked him to return home, the police officer said.
The boy decided to return home but then apparently changed his mind and took the extreme step, he said, adding that further probe was on.
