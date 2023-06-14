Man arrested for extorting money using recorded video calls

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly extorting money from people, especially senior citizens, by recording their nude video calls and threatening to put them on social media, police said on Wednesday.

Alamuddin, a resident of Abhaipur village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, would call his victim on WhatsApp, show them nude videos of woman and record the screens. He also impersonated himself as ACP Vikram Rathore of Delhi Police's Crime Branch unit, they added.

The matter came to light on June 5 after a man filed a complaint, saying he received an unknown WhatsApp video call on May 31 and when he connected an undressed woman appeared on the other side, and the call was disconnected, a senior police officer said. ''He alleged that the girl took screenshot with the face of the complainant.Then after some time, he received calls from two others number saying they were speaking from cyber crime Delhi and the alleged screenshot is about to be made viral,'' he said. ''The complainant transferred an amount of Rs 47, 076 in the bank account provided by the fraudster,'' he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said during technical investigation, a number was zeroed in on and it was found to be active in the area of Abhaipur, Rajasthan. On June 8, a police team reached the village and nabbed the accused from there.

The accused said he and his both sons used this modus operandi and earned a lot of money, he said. In one of the recovered mobile phones, some chats with the complainant as well as the picture of senior officers of Delhi Police was found. On further analysis, 140 screenshots of various victims (most were senior citizens) with the undressed girl images were recovered, he added. Eight mobile phones, six SIM cards including case property were recovered from the possession of the accused, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

