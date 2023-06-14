Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm.

NATION DEL64 ED-LDALL SENTHIL BALAJI **** ED arrests TN minister Senthil Balaji in alleged cash for jobs scam, sparks political slugfest Chennai/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an alleged cash for jobs scam in the state transport department, an action that triggered a political slugfest. **** DEL56 UKD-LDALL MAHAPANCHAYAT **** HC to hear on Thursday plea against Uttarakhand 'mahapanchayat; section 144 imposed Uttarkashi/New Delhi: The Uttarakhand High Court will on Thursday hear a plea to prevent Hindu outfits from holding a 'mahapanchayat' against ''love jihad'' in Purola town, where the local administration has imposed prohibitory orders to prevent the gathering from taking place. **** BOM21 GJ-LDALL CYCLONE **** Cyclone: Day ahead of landfall, 50,000 people evacuated in Gujarat; all hands on deck Ahmedabad/Mandvi/New Delhi: As powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches the Gujarat coast, authorities have evacuated 50,000 people from vulnerable areas in a massive operation and deployed disaster management personnel for relief and rescue measures in the state set to be most impacted by the second storm to hit it in just two years, officials said on Wednesday. **** DEL45 UKRAINE-INDIA-YERMAK-DOVAL **** Ukrainian President's top aide Yermak speaks to NSA Doval; seeks India's support for peace plan New Delhi: The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, has briefed NSA Ajit Doval on the current situation in his country in view of the continuing Russian offensive and sought India's support for the Ukrainian peace formula. **** DEL61 ED-DECCAN CHRONICLE-LD ARREST **** ED arrests 2 promoters, auditor of DCHL in bank fraud-linked money-laundering case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested two promoters and an auditor of Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited (DCHL) on Wednesday as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to a bank fraud case. **** DEL42 CONG-LD MANIPUR **** PM a 'mute spectator' on Manipur; time his govt takes responsibility, becomes accountable: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday asked why has the ''double engine'' BJP government failed to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur as it alleged that the prime minister has remained a ''mute spectator'' and has not even chaired a meeting on the situation in the violence-hit state. **** CAL16 MN-2NDLD ATTACK **** Nine killed, ten injured in attack by miscreants in Manipur Imphal: At least nine people were killed and 10 injured when suspected miscreants attacked a village in the Khamenlok area of ethnic strife-hit Manipur, officials said on Wednesday. **** CAL22 WB-PANCHAYAT-LD-VIOLENCE **** Violence over panchayat poll nomination continues in Bengal Kolkata: Violence continued to rock parts of West Bengal over the filing of nominations for the July 8 panchayat poll for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday, as activists of the ruling TMC and opposition parties. **** BUSINESS DEL48 BIZ-2NDLD INFLATION **** May WPI inflation hits over 7-year low of (-) 3.48 pc on declining fuel, manufactured items prices New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation rate fell to a seven-and-half-year low of (-) 3.48 per cent in May on easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items, strengthening the case for the RBI to continue with the rate hike pause in the current fiscal.

DEL55 BIZ-OMSS-RICE-WHEAT **** Centre discontinues sale of rice, wheat under OMSS to state govts to check price rise New Delhi: The Centre has discontinued the sale of rice and wheat from the central pool under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to state governments, a move that will hit some states, including Karnataka, offering free grains to the poor. **** LEGAL BOM23 MH-COURT-BEST BAKERY-JUDGEMENT **** Best Bakery judgment: Court says prosecution 'miserably' failed to prove charges against two accused Mumbai: The prosecution failed to prove the link of accused Harshad Solanki and Mafat Gohil with the 2002 mob attack on Best Bakery in Vadodara during which 14 people were killed, the trial court here has held while acquitting them. **** LGM3 KA-COURT-CONG-DEFAMATION **** Court issues summons to Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah in defamation case filed by BJP Bengaluru: The BJP has filed a defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court here. **** FOREIGN FGN68 UK-NOTTINGHAM-ATTACKS-2NDLD INDIAN **** Indian-origin teen among 3 killed in UK's Nottingham knife attacks London: An Indian-origin teenage medical student described as a talented hockey and cricket player was named on Wednesday as one of three victims of a frenzied series of knife attacks on the streets of Nottingham in central England that has shocked the country. By Aditi Khanna **** FGN63 UK-INDIAN-LD STABBING **** Indian-origin woman stabbed to death in UK London: A 27-year-old Indian-origin woman has been stabbed to death in north London and Scotland Yard on Wednesday said that two men have been arrested in connection with the murder. By Aditi Khanna **** FGN18 US-INDIA-BILATERAL TRADE **** US trade advocacy body urges Modi, Biden to target USD 500-billion-a-year bilateral trade goal Washington: A trade advocacy group that represents US businesses has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden to work towards achieving bilateral trade of USD 500 billion per annum. By Lalit K Jha ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)