Guatemala court sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for money laundering

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 00:01 IST
A Guatemalan court on Wednesday sentenced Jose Zamora, a well-known journalist whose work has criticized successive governments, to 6 years in prison for money laundering in a case which rights groups have branded an attack on free speech.

Zamora was also issued a 300,000 quetzal ($38,339) fine, the court said, though he remains absolved of charges of blackmail and influence peddling, of which he had also been accused. ($1 = 7.8250 quetzals)

