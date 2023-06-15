Guatemala court sentences journalist to 6 years in prison for money laundering

A Guatemalan court on Wednesday sentenced Jose Zamora, a well-known journalist whose work has criticized successive governments, to 6 years in prison for money laundering in a case which rights groups have branded an attack on free speech.

Zamora was also issued a 300,000 quetzal ($38,339) fine, the court said, though he remains absolved of charges of blackmail and influence peddling, of which he had also been accused. ($1 = 7.8250 quetzals)

