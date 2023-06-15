Left Menu

Cricketers, including Ajay Jadeja, call on J&K LG

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-06-2023 00:01 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 00:01 IST
Cricketers, including former India captain Ajay Jadeja, on Wednesday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here to discuss the promotion of sports in the Union Territory.

Former international cricketers and Ranji players Parthiv Patel, Nikhil Chopra and Mithun Manhas accompanied Jadeja, an official spokesperson said.

Secretary of Tourism Department, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, was also present in the meeting at the Raj Bhavan here, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

