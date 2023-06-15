Niwari second district in MP with tap water connection in every household

Niwari has become the second district in Madhya Pradesh to have tap water connection in every household, a state minister said on Wednesday.

In March last year, Burhanpur had become the first district to have tap water connection in every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Minister of State for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Brijendra Singh Yadav informed that all 55,645 houses have got water tap connections in Niwari district. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh congratulated residents and public representatives of Niwari district for this achievement.

