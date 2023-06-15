Niwari second district in MP with tap water connection in every household
Minister of State for Public Health Engineering PHE Brijendra Singh Yadav informed that all 55,645 houses have got water tap connections in Niwari district. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh congratulated residents and public representatives of Niwari district for this achievement.
- Country:
- India
Niwari has become the second district in Madhya Pradesh to have tap water connection in every household, a state minister said on Wednesday.
In March last year, Burhanpur had become the first district to have tap water connection in every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Minister of State for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Brijendra Singh Yadav informed that all 55,645 houses have got water tap connections in Niwari district. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh congratulated residents and public representatives of Niwari district for this achievement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Goa state formation day celebrated in Maharashtra Raj Bhavan
Assam State Zoo welcomes five new inmates
Meghalaya govt reconstitutes committee reviewing the state reservation policy
Kerala HC junks Kitex MD plea to bring rice-eating tusker back to state
Latvia's Parliament elects new head of state from 3 candidates in unpredictable vote