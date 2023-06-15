Left Menu

Three held for extorting money online from doctors, shopkeepers by posing as BMC officials

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2023 00:13 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 00:13 IST
The Mumbai police have arrested three persons for allegedly extorting money online from prominent doctors and shop owners by posing as civic officials and threatening to initiate action against them for installing name boards outside their establishment without permission, police said on Wednesday. The Bandra unit of the crime branch had received specific information that a gang of fake Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials was active, an official said.

Offences in this connection were registered at the police stations in Bandra and Khar against unidentified persons, he said.

''After conducting a probe, the crime branch arrested the three accused,'' he said, adding that they were found to be involved in similar cases in the past as well.

