US seeking information from Israeli government over decision in death of Palestinian-American

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2023 00:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 00:15 IST
The United States is seeking more information from the Israeli government about the decision that soldiers will not be criminally prosecuted over the death of a Palestinian-American man, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Wednesday.

Israeli forces detained 78-year-old Omar As'ad at a makeshift checkpoint in his West Bank hometown of Jiljilya last January. Israel's military advocate general said on Tuesday that soldiers who left As'ad outside overnight after detaining him and who was later found dead will not be criminally prosecuted but will face disciplinary measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

