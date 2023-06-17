Left Menu

Rajasthan govt transfers, posts 8 IAS, 11 IPS officers

Guite has been posted as Commissioner Disabled, while IAS Shruti Bhardwaj, IAS Utsah Chowdhary and IAS Awadhesh Meena have also been transferred.In the transfer list of IPS officers, Additional Director General Prisons Malini Agarwal has been posted as Additional Director General Training.

The Rajasthan government on Saturday transferred and posted eight IAS and 11 IPS officers, according to the state department of personnel in Rajasthan.

The department issued four separate orders in this regard.

IAS officer Aarushi Malik, who was under the 'awaited posting' order has been posted as Secretary and Commissioner of Child Empowerment Department. IAS H. Guite has been posted as Commissioner (Disabled), while IAS Shruti Bhardwaj, IAS Utsah Chowdhary and IAS Awadhesh Meena have also been transferred.

In the transfer list of IPS officers, Additional Director General (Prisons) Malini Agarwal has been posted as Additional Director General (Training). Additional Director General (Recruitment) Sachin Mittal has been given an additional charge for the post of Additional Director General (Cyber Crime). Dausa District Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Nain has been replaced by IPS Vandita Rana.

