Putin tells African leaders: We value your stance on Ukraine, open for dialogue

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 21:24 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told African leaders on Saturday that Russia welcomed their balanced approach to the conflict in Ukraine and was open to discussions.

"We are open to a constructive dialogue with all those who want peace based on the principles of justice and consideration of the legitimate interests of the parties," Putin said.

The leaders from South Africa, Senegal, Egypt, Zambia, Uganda, Congo Republic and the Comoro islands were meeting Putin at the government's 18th-century Konstantinovsky Palace after visiting Kyiv on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

