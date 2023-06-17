Left Menu

Coast Guard offloads cocaine worth USD 186 million in Miami seized in Caribbean, Atlantic

PTI | Miami | Updated: 17-06-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 22:05 IST
The US Coast Guard has offloaded cocaine in Miami worth an estimated USD 186 million that was seized in international waters of the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that more than 14,000 pounds (6,400 kilograms) of cocaine was intercepted recently in nine separate cases. Twelve suspected drug smugglers were arrested on a variety of charges.

The drugs were brought ashore in Miami on Friday.

Coast Guard helicopters and ships as well as Customs and Border Protection air and sea assets took part in the seizures and arrests.

"This teamwork is imperative to the identification, interception and seizure of vessels engaged in illicit trafficking and a testament to the hard work of these crews," said Coast Guard Lt. Peter Hutchison.

