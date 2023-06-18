Two women shot dead in southwest Delhi

Two women were allegedly shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi's R K Puram area early Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), they said.

Police said they received a call around 4.40 am from the victims' brother saying that his sisters were shot at in Ambedkar Basti.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said, ''Acting on information received, our police team reached the spot wherein it was found that two women were shot and shifted to SJ hospital where they died.'' Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants were after the victims' brother and the motive behind the incident seems to be a monetary dispute, he said.

''We have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and investigation is underway to nab the suspects,'' the DCP said.

