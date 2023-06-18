Three Maoists arrested in Chhattisgarh; explosives seized

Security forces have arrested three Maoists and seized explosives, including a tiffin bomb, from them in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

Those nabbed were tasked with planting explosives and putting Maoist posters and banners in the area, an official here said.

A joint team of security personnel that was out on a search operation on Friday nabbed the three Maoists near their village Pusnar under Gangaloor police station limits, the official said.

Personnel belonging to 85th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police were involved in the operation which concluded on Saturday, he said.

During interrogation, the three told the security personnel of their link with the outlawed CPI (Maoist), the official said, adding that a tiffin bomb, gelatin rods, safety fuse, electric wire, Maoist literature and pamphlets were recovered from their possession.

The police identified those arrested as Ramesh Punem (28), Bhima Punem (21) and Sukku Dhruva (38), all members of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan (a frontal wing of Maoists) in the area.

