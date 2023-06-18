Five arrested for bid to mow down MP minister's brother

The Gwalior police have arrested five persons for allegedly attempting to mow down the brother of Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Friday night in Old Chhaoni area of Gwalior city outside a hotel of Satendra Singh Tomar, who is the brother of the state energy minister, they said. Some drunk persons created ruckus outside the hotel at around 11.30 pm on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Singh Bhadoria said. When the hotel employees and Satendra Singh Tomar tried to stop them, the accused tried to run over them with their car, he said. One of the accused fled in the car from the spot, while the police arrested five other accused, the official said. The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 294 (obscene act) and other relevant provisions, he said.

Talking to reporters, Satendra Singh Tomar alleged that some people were creating ruckus and when he reached there, the accused tried to run over their car on him twice.

Later, their car hit a tractor and one of them fled with the vehicle, he said.

