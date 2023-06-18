Left Menu

India eases curfew in violence-hit Manipur

Manipur has experienced widespread violence since May 3, following protests by Indigenous communities sparked by resentment over economic benefits and quotas for government jobs and education reserved for Kukis, an ethnic group, who mostly live in the hills. Meiteis, the dominant community in the low lands of the state, who account for half of state's population, demand extension of limited affirmative action quotas to them.

Reuters | Manipur | Updated: 18-06-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 12:49 IST
India eases curfew in violence-hit Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Indian authorities said on Sunday they had started to relax a curfew imposed in violence-hit Manipur after 45 days of civil unrest in the north-east state, seeking to reduce anger spilling onto the streets and restore normalcy.

"We have decided to remove curfew from 5 am until 5 pm to enable residents to buy food, medicines, and other essentials," said Diana Devi, a local government official based in capital city of Imphal, not far from the border with Myanmar. Manipur has experienced widespread violence since May 3, following protests by Indigenous communities sparked by resentment over economic benefits and quotas for government jobs and education reserved for Kukis, an ethnic group, who mostly live in the hills.

Meiteis, the dominant community in the low lands of the state, who account for half of state's population, demand extension of limited affirmative action quotas to them. But Kukis fear it would mean Meiteis would get a greater share in education and government jobs reserved for them. Last week's federal home ministry records showed 83 people have been killed and more than 60,000 residents displaced since May in the violence.

On Thursday, a federal minister's house was set on fire in Imphal. He hails from the majority Meitei community. Neighbouring states which have provided shelter to the displaced population appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to release funds needed to feed the refugees.

Leaders from the opposition party accused Modi government of failing to contain the crisis in a state governed by his party. "We believe that if the prime minister takes action, then peace in Manipur can be restored in 24 hours," said Nimaichand Luwang, an opposition lawmaker in Manipur. A senior home ministry official in New Delhi said at least 32,000 security forces will continue to support local police until normalcy is restored. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023