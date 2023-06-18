Two Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals after they were found living illegally in the country, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, who hail from Narail area of Bangladesh, were apprehended from Nerul on Saturday, the official from Nerul police station said. A case under the Passports Act and Foreigners Act has been registered against the duo, he said.

The men had been living in a chawl in Nerul Gaon area since the last one year without a valid passport and visa, and were caught by the police during an inspection, the official added.

