BSF, Border Guard Bangladesh discuss transboundary crimes, other issues

Both sides laid emphasis on sharing information for curbing crimes and increasing mutual trust, it said. The discussion was held at a meeting between Border Security Force BSF Inspector General Dinesh Kumar Yadav and Border Guard Bangladesh Region Commander Brig Gen Md Morshed Alam in Assams Dhubri district. Emphasis was laid on sharing real-time information between the two border guarding forces to effectively control crime.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-06-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The border security agencies of India and Bangladesh on Sunday discussed various issues, including transboundary crimes and other related matters, an official statement said. Both sides laid emphasis on sharing information for curbing crimes and increasing mutual trust, it said. The discussion was held at a meeting between Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General Dinesh Kumar Yadav and Border Guard Bangladesh Region Commander Brig Gen Md Morshed Alam in Assam's Dhubri district. Several important border issues and solutions to curb various transborder crimes jointly by BSF and BGB were discussed, the release said. Emphasis was laid on sharing real-time information between the two border guarding forces to effectively control crime. Various initiatives were also discussed to enhance mutual trust and cooperation between the two sides, the BSF release said.

It was decided to undertake confidence-building measures and programmes at different levels. They mutually agreed to make all possible efforts to ensure peace and tranquillity along the borders. Both the forces pledged their commitment and expressed satisfaction at the outcomes of the meeting, the release added.

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

