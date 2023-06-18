Left Menu

US, China express desire to stabilize relationship-State Dept officials

Updated: 18-06-2023 21:15 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang both expressed a desire during their meeting on Sunday to stabilize the relationship between the two powers and prevent competition from veering into conflict, State Department officials said.

Blinken made it "very clear" during the meeting in Beijing that the United States does not want to decouple from China, and there was agreement for the two sides to continue talks to make progress on a number of fronts, the officials told reporters.

