Police raid premises of people booked under anti-cow slaughter law in Punjab

The Punjab Police on Sunday conducted raids at the premises of those booked under the state's Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act in the past few years.

As many as 132 police teams, involving 900 personnel, raided 185 premises, the police said.

The raids were carried out on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, according to an official statement.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said the operation was conducted across the state in a synchronised manner from 9 am to 4 pm. Such raids would continue, he added.

The district police chiefs were asked to depute teams to raid premises and verify the present status of persons involved in cow slaughter cases.

''...Punjab Police has registered as many as 319 FIRs under the Act in the state since 2016,'' the statement said.

The special DGP said the police would not spare anyone indulging in killing and slaughtering of cows as the force was committed to protect and preserve cattle as per the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)