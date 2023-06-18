Left Menu

J'khand: Two of family killed in clash over plucking of mangoes

Two members of a family were killed in a clash between two groups over the plucking of mangoes in Jharkhands Pakur district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Ganeshpur village under the Maheshpur Police Station limits, when the two groups clashed with each other on Saturday night over the plucking of mangoes, a senior officer said.

PTI | Pakur | Updated: 18-06-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 22:39 IST
J'khand: Two of family killed in clash over plucking of mangoes
  • Country:
  • India

Two members of a family were killed in a clash between two groups over the plucking of mangoes in Jharkhand's Pakur district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Ganeshpur village under the Maheshpur Police Station limits, when the two groups clashed with each other on Saturday night over the plucking of mangoes, a senior officer said. Two persons have been arrested in this connection even though most of the accused fled the village apprehending arrest, Maheshpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Navnit Hembram said. He said two brothers Davidhan Murmu and Vakil Murmu, both in their 30s, were killed after being attacked by the rival group. An adequate police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, the SDPO said.

''Efforts are being made to apprehend the culprits,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023