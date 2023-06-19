UN says Russia so far declining aid access after Ukraine dam burst

The United Nations said on Sunday that Russia has "so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control" after the Kakhovka Dam burst on June 6, unleashing floodwaters and cutting off supplies to civilians.

"The UN will continue to engage to seek the necessary access. We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law," U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, said in a statement. "Aid cannot be denied to people who need it."

