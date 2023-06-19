Left Menu

2 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Maha

Offences have been registered against them under provisions of the Foreigners Act, the Registration of Foreigners Act and the Passport Entry into India Act, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-06-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 09:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals, both brothers, for staying in Maharashtra's Palghar district without valid passport and visa, an official said on Monday. Following a tip-off, a police team went to Chandansar Road locality in Virar area on Saturday and found the two persons staying there illegally, the official from Virar police station said. The duo, Soheb Mutalebi Shaikh (44) and Rahim Mutalebi Shaikh (34), failed to produce valid documents for stay in India, he said.

They were residing here since the last 10 to 12 years and doing labour jobs, the official said. The two men possessed Aadhaar cards which they had managed to get through an agent, he said. Their questioning revealed they were facing poverty and unemployment before they entered India by escaping from a patrolling team at Hakimpur in West Bengal. They later came to Mumbai via Howrah in search of job, the official said.

Offences have been registered against them under provisions of the Foreigners Act, the Registration of Foreigners Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

