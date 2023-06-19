Left Menu

Sisters shot dead in Delhi: 2 more arrested

Three others, including the main accused, were arrested on Sunday.Gunmen allegedly shot dead two women Pinky 30 and Jyoti 29 in R K Purams Ambedkar Basti on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 09:49 IST
Sisters shot dead in Delhi: 2 more arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two more people were arrested in connection with the murder of two sisters in southwest Delhi's R K Puram area, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Kishan alias Chaudhary (27) and Ganesh Swamy (39), both residents of R K Puram, they said.

With this, five people have been arrested in the case so far. Three others, including the main accused, were arrested on Sunday.

Gunmen allegedly shot dead two women Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) in R K Puram's Ambedkar Basti on Sunday. The women were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, according to police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the assailants were after the victims' brother Lalit due to a monetary dispute, the police had said on Sunday.

Three accused -- Arjun, Michael and Dev -- were arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday. They are history-sheeters and were involved in gambling, according to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023