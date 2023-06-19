Left Menu

China, Hong Kong Stocks fall as markets await more stimulus, eye Blinken's visit

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday as a lack of concrete stimulus details from China's State Council meeting disappointed investors, while markets watch for any signs of progress in talks between two of the world's biggest economies.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-06-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 09:56 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday as a lack of concrete stimulus details from China's State Council meeting disappointed investors, while markets watch for any signs of progress in talks between two of the world's biggest economies. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index was down 0.8% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1.6%.

** China's cabinet met on Friday to discuss measures to spur growth in the economy, state media reported, pledging to roll out policy steps in a timely way amid signs that a post-COVID recovery is fading. ** "Contrary to some market speculations ahead of the meeting, no concrete policies were announced," Goldman Sachs analysts said in note.

** The stimulus proposal from State Council meeting remained high level and lacked details, so it wouldn't be surprising to see some profit taking in sectors like sportswear or beer, UBS analysts said. ** Sportswear stocks ANTA Sports Products and Li Ning were down more than 5% each.

** Meantime, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Monday at the start of the second and final day of a rare visit to Beijing, aimed at ensuring that the many disagreements between the strategic rivals do not spiral into conflict. ** All eyes will be on whether Blinken will also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later in the day.

** Shares of Chinese airlines rose after China and the United States agreed to discuss increasing passenger flights between the two countries as Blinken and Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang held talks on Sunday. ** Meanwhile, tech stocks traded in Hong Kong were down 2.6%, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings down 3.8% and 3.3%, respectively.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

