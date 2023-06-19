China's Wang Yi says root cause of China-US relations is wrong US perception

China's top diplomat Wang Yi said the U.S.-China relationship is at a low point, with the root cause being a wrong perception by the United States of China, according to the Chinese foreign ministry on Monday.

Wang made the comments in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "We must take a responsible attitude toward the people, history and the world, and reverse the downward spiral of U.S.-China relations," Wang said, according to a statement.

