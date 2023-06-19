Maha: Man ends life by hanging self

A 31-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging himself at his residence in Thane city of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The deceased was a resident of a building in Kopri area and he was found dead around 10.30 pm, they said.

After being informed about it, a fire brigade team and other personnel rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. A case of accidental death was registered and a probe was initiated.

