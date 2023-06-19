Left Menu

IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed RAW chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2023 13:36 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 13:36 IST
IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed RAW chief
Senior IPS officer Ravi Sinha was on Monday appointed as the new chief of India's external intelligence agency RAW, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, is currently serving as Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sinha's appointment as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a tenure of two years, the order said.

Sinha replaces Samant Kumar Goel, who will complete his tenure on June 30, 2023.

