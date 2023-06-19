Left Menu

Indian Army contingent participates in Ex Khaan Quest 2023 in Mongolia

Mr Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, the Hon’ble President of Mongolia inaugurated the Exercise in a ceremony organised at the exercise location in Mongolia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 20:10 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Multinational Peacekeeping Joint Exercise “Ex Khaan Quest 2023” featuring participation from military contingents and observers from over 20 countries has commenced in Mongolia today. Mr Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, the Hon’ble President of Mongolia inaugurated the Exercise in a ceremony organised at the exercise location in Mongolia. The exercise is co-sponsored by Mongolian Armed Forces (MAF) and United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC).

The Indian Army is represented by a contingent from the GARHWAL RIFLES. The 14-day exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability of the participating nations, for sharing experience and to train uniformed personnel for the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations (UNPKO). The exercise will prepare participants for future UN Peacekeeping missions, develop peace operations capabilities and enhance military readiness. The exercise includes Command Post Exercise (CPX), Field Training Exercises (FTX), combat discussions, lectures and demonstration.

The military exercise will enhance the level of defence co-operation between Indian Army and participating countries especially with the Mongolian Armed Forces which will enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

