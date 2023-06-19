UN aid chief allocates an extra $22 mln dollars in Sudan aid
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 19:24 IST
U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Monday he was allocating an additional $22 million dollars to address priority humanitarian needs in Sudan.
Griffiths was speaking via video link at the High-Level Pledging Event for Sudan and the Region taking place at the United Nations in Geneva.
