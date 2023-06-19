Left Menu

BJP MP alleges scam of Rs 20,000 crore in implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday alleged a scam of Rs 20,000 crore in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan.Addressing a press conference here, the Rajya Sabha member said the central mission to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections was being implemented by the state public health engineering department PHED.He alleged that tenders worth Rs 900 crore were issued to two firms on the basis of fake experience certificates in 48 projects of the Jal Jeevan Mission.A scam of Rs 20,000 crore was committed under the Centres Jal Jeevan Mission....

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 20:15 IST
BJP MP alleges scam of Rs 20,000 crore in implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday alleged a scam of Rs 20,000 crore in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

Addressing a press conference here, the Rajya Sabha member said the central mission to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections was being implemented by the state public health engineering department (PHED).

He alleged that tenders worth Rs 900 crore were issued to two firms on the basis of fake experience certificates in 48 projects of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

''A scam of Rs 20,000 crore was committed under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission.... This was done together by the PHED minister and department secretary,'' Meena alleged.

He said he would submit a memorandum to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) demanding an inquiry into the matter. Meena said that due to the scam, an unnecessary delay occurred in the completion of the projects and eight crore people of the state were facing its consequences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023