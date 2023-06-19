BJP MP alleges scam of Rs 20,000 crore in implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday alleged a scam of Rs 20,000 crore in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

Addressing a press conference here, the Rajya Sabha member said the central mission to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections was being implemented by the state public health engineering department (PHED).

He alleged that tenders worth Rs 900 crore were issued to two firms on the basis of fake experience certificates in 48 projects of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

''A scam of Rs 20,000 crore was committed under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission.... This was done together by the PHED minister and department secretary,'' Meena alleged.

He said he would submit a memorandum to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) demanding an inquiry into the matter. Meena said that due to the scam, an unnecessary delay occurred in the completion of the projects and eight crore people of the state were facing its consequences.

