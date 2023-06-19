Left Menu

UN envoy says proposed Libya laws not enough to enable election

However, efforts for a lasting political solution based on national elections ran aground in late 2021 when the vote was cancelled because of disputes over the rules.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 20:33 IST
UN envoy says proposed Libya laws not enough to enable election

The United Nations envoy to Libya said on Monday that proposed electoral laws agreed by a committee of two legislative bodies this month are "not sufficient to resolve the most contested issues and enable successful elections".

International diplomacy has focused on pushing for national elections to resolve years of conflict in Libya but the country's rival political bodies, whose own legitimacy has been repeatedly questioned, have failed to agree on electoral rules. The envoy, Abdoulaye Bathily, addressing the U.N. Security Council, said failure to reach agreement on the main issues could "trigger a new crisis" and urged the council to use pressure to push the main sides to compromise.

Problems with the proposed laws included disputes over the eligibility of presidential candidates and a requirement to create a new interim government before any vote, he said. A requirement to hold a second round even if a candidate won more than half the votes and the cancelling of parliamentary elections if the first round of the presidential election failed were also contentious, he said.

Libya has had little stability or security since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising and it split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions but there has been little major warfare since a 2020 ceasefire. However, efforts for a lasting political solution based on national elections ran aground in late 2021 when the vote was cancelled because of disputes over the rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023