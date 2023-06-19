Completion of Sagarmala projects in Maharashtra to foster economic growth: Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal had a joint review meeting with Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra in Mumbai today. During this meeting Sonowal and Shri Fadnavis took a detailed review on various projects related to ports and the shipping sector in Maharashtra under the Sagarmala program of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The meeting also focused upon matters related to Vadadhavan & Mumbai Port and setting-up of Maharashtra coastal state pavilion at National Maritime Heritage Complex, Lothal.

While discussing the completion of Sagarmala Projects in the state of Maharashtra Shri Sonowal mentioned, ‘Immediate attention is required to expedite the completion of 14 Sagarmala projects that have been delayed for almost a year in Maharashtra. By prioritizing these action points, we can significantly contribute to the successful completion of the Sagarmala projects in Maharashtra, fostering economic growth and enhancing maritime infrastructure in the region’.

It is to be noted that 126 projects worth Rs. 1,13,285 Crore under the Sagarmala Programme are planned in Maharashtra. Out of these 126 projects, 46 projects worth Rs. 2333 Crore are partially funded by MoPSW and out of which 37 projects worth Rs1,387 Crore are under Maharashtra State Government. 9 projects worth Rs 279 Crore have been completed. 18 projects worth Rs 777 Crore are under implementation and 10 projects worth Rs 331 Crore are under development stage.

The detailed discussions were also made on Exemption/Relaxation on VAT for Bunker Fuels in RoRo/RoPax/Passenger Ferry Operations in Maharashtra, which accounts for over 20% of the fuel cost for ferry operations.

The discussion also included the development of upcoming Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra. Vadhavan have natural drafts in excess of 18m that would enable ultra large container and cargo vessels to call on the port thereby boosting the efforts to make India a prominent destination for Major Shipping lines and provide required capacity to accommodate the future cargo growth in the hinterland served by the port.

Shri Sonowal said “As per the grand vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, to celebrate the maritime activities of the coastal states of the country ‘Coastal States Pavilion’ have been proposed to be developed in the National Maritime Heritage Complex. Here Maharashtra has a unique opportunity to showcase its rich maritime heritage which would be state-sponsored in which Maharashtra Government can contribute significantly”.

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal and Shri Devendra Fadnavis had a fruitful conversation upon Skill Development in the Maritime Sector in Maharashtra and on finalizing the maritime master plan for ports.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra committed to resolve the various issues and expedite the implementation of the projects at the earliest.

Later during the day Shri Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the project progress of National Maritime Heritage complex (NMHC) project at Lothal with all the associated stakeholders, consultants and sub consultants. During the meeting various challenges and development plan for ensuring timely completion of the project was discussed and it was directed to the participants to set an example through this project as a technological wonder for the world to see and appreciate.

The meeting was attended by Shri Rajiv Jalota, Chairman, Mumbai Port; Shri Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA); Shri Bhushan Kumar, JS, Sagarmala and other senior officials of Ministry and Ports.

(With Inputs from PIB)