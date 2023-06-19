Left Menu

Titanic tourist submersible goes missing, rescue efforts under way

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 21:24 IST
A submersible craft used to take people to view the wreck of the Titanic is missing and efforts were under way to bring its crew back safely, private firm OceanGate Expeditions said on Monday.

The company deploys submersibles for deep sea expeditions and said in a statement that it was exploring options to bring the crew back safely. It also said it received help from several government agencies in the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

