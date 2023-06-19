Blinken had constructive conversations with China's Xi -White House

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had constructive conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials during a visit to Beijing that was a good step forward for U.S.-Chinese relations, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Blinken emphasized the importance of maintaining open channels of communication during the two-day visit and stressed the United States would continue to use diplomacy to raise areas of concern as well as of cooperation with China, she said.

