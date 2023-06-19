Left Menu

Blinken had constructive conversations with China's Xi -White House

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 22:28 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had constructive conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese officials during a visit to Beijing that was a good step forward for U.S.-Chinese relations, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Blinken emphasized the importance of maintaining open channels of communication during the two-day visit and stressed the United States would continue to use diplomacy to raise areas of concern as well as of cooperation with China, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

