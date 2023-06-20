Left Menu

Nigeria's Tinubu forces security chiefs out in reshuffle

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 00:25 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 00:25 IST
Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu forced out the country's security chiefs and the head of police on Monday and replaced them with new appointments, in a major reshuffle of the country's defence forces.

Tinubu, who was sworn into office on May 29, has named new commanders of the defence forces, army, navy air force with immediate effect, the secretary to the government of the federation said in a statement. Nigeria's military has been fighting Isla mist insurgents in the northeast for more than a decade, and banditry and kidnappings in the northwest as insecurity has spread to most parts of the country.

The 71-year-old Tinubu appointed Nuhu Ribadu, a former senior police officer as new National Security Adviser and Major General Christopher Musa as the new Chief of Defence Staff. ,,

