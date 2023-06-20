Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 20

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 07:06 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 07:06 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UBS faces hit of hundreds of millions of dollars over Credit Suisse's Archegos failings - Airbus strikes record deal to sell 500 planes to India's IndiGo

- Odey Wealth tells customers it is 'considering options' for the business - Boohoo calls for leadership shake-up at Revolution Beauty

Overview - UBS Group faces hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties over Credit Suisse's mishandling of Archegos Capital after the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, U.S. Federal Reserve and UK's Prudential Regulation Authority completed their investigations into the affair.

- Airbus has secured the biggest aircraft order in history after sealing a multibillion-dollar deal to sell 500 narrow-body planes to India's IndiGo. - The board of Odey Wealth Management has told clients it is "considering several options" for the business as the fallout from sexual misconduct allegations against Crispin Odey spreads through the businesses he founded.

- Revolution Beauty Group shareholder Boohoo is seeking to oust the management of the cosmetic maker at its forthcoming annual shareholder meeting and install its own candidates at its helm. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

