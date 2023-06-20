Left Menu

Premier Li Qiang will attend Summer Davos Forum in Tianjin on June 27

China's Premier Li Qiang will deliver the keynote speech at the 14th Summer Davos Forum in Tianjin on June 27, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erden, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will also attend the forum, a statement said.

China's Premier Li Qiang will deliver the keynote speech at the 14th Summer Davos Forum in Tianjin on June 27, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Li will meet with World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab and other foreign attendees, and have talks with representatives of global entrepreneurs.

The theme of this year's forum is "Entrepreneurship: a driver of the world economy". Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erden, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will also attend the forum, a statement said.

