2 Canadian military members missing after helicopter crash

Updated: 20-06-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 19:13 IST
The Royal Canadian Air Force is searching for two missing members following the crash of a military helicopter operating in eastern Ontario early Tuesday morning.

The Department of National Defence said Tuesday four of the Royal Canadian Air Force members were on board a CH-147 Chinook helicopter when the crash happened after midnight near the Ottawa River close to Petawawa, Ontario, about 160 kilometres northwest of Canada's capital of Ottawa.

The Department said they were on board as part of a training flight.

Two of the crew were found by first responders and taken to a hospital in Pembroke, but the two others are still missing.

The department said about 50 Canadian Armed Forces members are searching for the two on shore and in the water, assisted by an Ontario Provincial Police marine unit, Petawawa and Pembroke Fire Departments and several military rescue aircraft.

The department is asking boaters to avoid the area near the military base of Garrison Petawawa to allow for search efforts and ensure the integrity of the crash scene.

