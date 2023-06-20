Two held for cheating after striking deal to exchange Rs 2000 notes

Left Menu

Two persons have been arrested here for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1 crore after striking a deal to exchange Rs 2000 currency notes with Rs 500 notes, police said on Tuesday. Hasan Qureshi and Obedur Rehman Qureshi, the arrested men, had allegedly cheated some other persons too by using the same modus operandi, said an official.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2023 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested here for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1 crore after striking a deal to exchange Rs 2000 currency notes with Rs 500 notes, police said on Tuesday. Hasan Qureshi and Obedur Rehman Qureshi, the arrested men, had allegedly cheated some other persons too by using the same modus operandi, said an official. As per the complainant, one of the accused approached him last Thursday with an offer of ten per cent commission if he managed to exchange Rs 1 crore in Rs 2000 notes with Rs 500 notes. The Reserve Bank of India recently withdrew Rs 2000 notes. The complainant agreed to the proposal. On June 16, when he arrived with cash at a spot on Deonar village road in Govandi area, Hasan Qureshi, Obedur Rehman Qureshi and another man met him. As he handed them the bag with Rs 1 crore in Rs 500 notes, they allegedly fled in a car without handing him cash in Rs 2000 notes in return, police said. After he approached Govandi police station and lodged a cheating complaint, the crime branch started parallel probe.

Police found the car's number from CCTV footage and soon arrested Hasan from suburban Malvani and Obedur, who is a cab driver, from Talegaon near Pune. The third accused is absconding, the police official said. Probe revealed that the accused had been arrested in similar cases earlier. The cash they looted was yet to be recovered, the official said, adding that further probe was on.

