KZN Social Development MEC condemns witchcraft-related violence

Khoza made the remarks following the brutal murder of a 74-year-old pensioner, Solani Mchunu, from Bandlaneni area in KwaNongoma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-06-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 20:33 IST
Mchunu was allegedly murdered by a local boy at the weekend, after accusing him of witchcraft.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has strongly condemned the continuation of abuse and murder of elderly people accused of witchcraft.

MEC Khoza has reiterated that witchcraft-related violence is a deeply rooted issue that requires immediate attention and concerted efforts from both the government and society as a whole. 

Mchunu was allegedly murdered by a local boy at the weekend, after accusing him of witchcraft. 

It is alleged that the community also stoned the accused to death after he was seen following Mchunu.

“As the community of this province, we should understand that every individual has the right to life, dignity and freedom from violence. Therefore, targeting and persecution of individuals based on accusations of witchcraft is not only morally repugnant, but also a violation of fundamental human rights,” Khoza said.

She said it is crucial for communities to foster understanding, tolerance and respect for diversity, recognising that myths about witchcraft do not justify violence.

The MEC has also called upon the law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into this heinous crime and ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice. 

“It is essential that the legal system sends a clear message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated and that those responsible will face the full force of the law. 

“We also urge community leaders, religious institutions and civil society organisations to come together and address the issue of accusing elderly people of witchcraft through education, awareness campaigns and dialogue,” Khoza said.

She emphasised the importance of dispelling myths, challenging harmful stereotypes and promoting respect for human rights, and the rule of law.

The MEC appealed to the public to prioritise the protection of vulnerable individuals, particularly the elderly, who may be more susceptible to accusations of witchcraft.

She further called on KwaZulu-Natal citizens to stand united in condemning the brutal murder and all forms of violence associated with witchcraft accusations.

“It is our collective responsibility to create a society that values human life, respects, diversity and upholds the principles of justice and equality. We call on all stakeholders to work together to address this pressing issue and ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals.”

Khoza sent her heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and the local community for their loss.

She said a team of social workers has been dispatched to both families, to provide adequate psychosocial support, including trauma debriefing and trauma containment. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

