Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's arrest: SHRC seeks report on human rights violation from ED

The notice follows a complaint by S Megala, wife of Senthil Balaji, alleging violation of human rights by the officials of the ED.The complaint has been taken on file by the SHRC, Tamil Nadu, and with regard to it the commission has called for a report from the Joint Director, Directorate of Enforcement, Chennai Zone, within six weeks, the notice said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-06-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday sought a report from the Directorate of Enforcement, Chennai Zone, on an allegation of human rights violation during the arrest of Minister V Senthil Balaji. The commission directed the Joint Director, Directorate of Enforcement, to respond within six weeks, failing which it may proceed to take action as it deemed fit and proper. The notice follows a complaint by S Megala, wife of Senthil Balaji, alleging violation of human rights by the officials of the ED.

''The complaint has been taken on file by the SHRC, Tamil Nadu, and with regard to it the commission has called for a report from the Joint Director, Directorate of Enforcement, Chennai Zone, within six weeks,'' the notice said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

