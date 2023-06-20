Out on bail, jailed gangster's wife again arrested in extortion case
At that time, she confessed that she had called and threatened the liquor trader at the behest of her jailed gangster husband.
Four days after coming out on bail in an extortion case, the wife of jailed gangster Ajay Zaildar was arrested again for extorting money from people at the behest of her husband, police said on Tuesday.
Preeti, wife of Zaildar, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was arrested on Monday, after being released on bail on June 15.
On May 17, Preeti was arrested along with one of Zaildar's henchmen for threatening a local liquor trader and demanding extortion of Rs 50 lakh from him through WhatsApp calls. At that time, she confessed that she had called and threatened the liquor trader at the behest of her jailed gangster husband. She was sent into judicial custody the next day, a police spokesperson said.
Soon after coming out of Bhondsi jail, Preeti started extorting people at the behest of her jailed husband, the spokesperson said.
After receiving a complaint regarding extortion by Preeti, police gathered more inputs and then filed an FIR against her at Pataudi police station. On Monday, a team of the Farrukhnagar crime unit arrested her from Pataudi, the spokesperson said.
