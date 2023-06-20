Left Menu

9 arrested for poisoning monkeys in U’khand’s Udham Singh Nagar

PTI | Kashipur | Updated: 20-06-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 22:12 IST
9 arrested for poisoning monkeys in U’khand’s Udham Singh Nagar
  • Country:
  • India

Nine people have been arrested for allegedly poisoning and killing monkeys that created havoc in a mango orchard at Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district, officials said on Tuesday.

After receiving a complaint regarding the matter, police reached the spot and found carcasses of seven monkeys in the bushes, the ASP said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Abhay Pratap Singh said the accused have been booked under sections 295 (a) and 11 (l) of the Indian Penal Code, Animal Cruelty Act and section 9/51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

Chhote Khan, Imran, Afzal, Anwar, Iqrar Shah, Nadeem, Mubarik, Mohammad and Imamuddin, who were looking after the orchard located in Jaitpur Ghosi village, were arrested and sent to jail, officials said.

The criminal history of the accused is also being looked into by the police, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Prez, PM, CM wish people on occasion of Rath Yatra

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023