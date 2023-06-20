9 arrested for poisoning monkeys in U’khand’s Udham Singh Nagar

Nine people have been arrested for allegedly poisoning and killing monkeys that created havoc in a mango orchard at Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district, officials said on Tuesday.

After receiving a complaint regarding the matter, police reached the spot and found carcasses of seven monkeys in the bushes, the ASP said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Abhay Pratap Singh said the accused have been booked under sections 295 (a) and 11 (l) of the Indian Penal Code, Animal Cruelty Act and section 9/51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

Chhote Khan, Imran, Afzal, Anwar, Iqrar Shah, Nadeem, Mubarik, Mohammad and Imamuddin, who were looking after the orchard located in Jaitpur Ghosi village, were arrested and sent to jail, officials said.

The criminal history of the accused is also being looked into by the police, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)