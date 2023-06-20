25 dead following reported prison riot in Honduras
Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 23:36 IST
Honduran authorities discovered 25 charred bodies in a prison, according to a spokesperson from the interior ministry on Tuesday.
Authorities are working on the recognition of the bodies, the spokesperson said, amid media reports that a riot had broken out in a prison.
