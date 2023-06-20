Pune: Man kills wife, two children before ending own life
A 42-year-old veterinary doctor allegedly killed his wife and two children before committing suicide in Daund tehsil of Pune district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in Varwand area and the deceased were identified as Dr Atul Divekar (42), Pallavi Divekar (39) and their children Advait (9) and Vedanti (6). According to the preliminary information, Dr Divekar allegedly first strangled his wife at home and then threw the children into a well near his house.
Later he returned to the house and hanged himself, police said. The bodies of the couple were found hanging.
A suicide note purportedly left behind by Atul stated that his wife's `torture' was the reason behind his actions.
The police are probing the matter further.
