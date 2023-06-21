Left Menu

US announces another $172 mln in humanitarian assistance for Sudan, neighbors

21-06-2023
The United States on Tuesday announced about $172 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Sudan and neighboring countries facing the impact of an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

"With this funding, the United States has provided more than $550 million in humanitarian assistance this fiscal year for Sudan and neighboring countries, including Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic to respond to the needs of refugees, internally displaced persons, and people affected by conflict in the region," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

