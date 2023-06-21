Left Menu

At least 41 women killed in riot at women's prison in Honduras, police official says

PTI | Tegucigalpa | Updated: 21-06-2023 01:39 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 01:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Honduras

A riot at a women's prison northwest of the Honduran capital has killed at least 41 women, most of them burned to death, a Honduran police official said.

Yuri Mora, the spokesman for Honduras' national police investigation agency, said the riot broke out at the women's prison in the town of Tamara, about 30 miles northwest of Tegucigalpa.

Mora said most victims were burned, but there also were reports of inmates shot at the prison. Other officials said the riot was possibly related to corruption or gang control inside the prison.

