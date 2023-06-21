Biden says there is need to address security, economic risks posed by AI
Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2023 01:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 01:57 IST
The risks of artificial intelligence to national security and the economy need to be addressed, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, adding he would seek expert advice on the subject.
Biden made the remarks at an event in San Francisco.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement