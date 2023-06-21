Left Menu

Fully geared up to ensure smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra: BSF DIG

Jammu and Kashmir which is scheduled to start on July 1, a senior officer said here on Wednesday.Hundreds of BSF personnel participated in a yoga session held at the Octerio Border Outpost here on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.We want our soldiers to stay healthy and fulfil their duties efficiently.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-06-2023 10:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 10:44 IST
Fully geared up to ensure smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra: BSF DIG
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir which is scheduled to start on July 1, a senior officer said here on Wednesday.

Hundreds of BSF personnel participated in a yoga session held at the Octerio Border Outpost here on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.

''We want our soldiers to stay healthy and fulfil their duties efficiently. We have included yoga in our daily routine and it helps our soldiers stay stress-free,'' said BSF Deputy Inspector General Chiter Pal on the sidelines of the event here.

About the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage, the DIG said, ''Our biggest challenge is Amarnath Yatra which is starting from July 1. We have made full preparations for that. Our jawans are fully geared up and alert.'' The annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir will continue till August 31. The journey can be undertaken through two routes — the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023